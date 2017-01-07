CTV Studio Camera Class - January 2017 Learn how to use CTV's HD Studio cameras. Develop the basic skills necessary to work on studio productions. An introduction to how the CTV studio works for Public Access. for more information Click here for more information

CTV Field Camera Class - January 2017 Learn how to use CTV's HD Field cameras. Covers the basics of the operation of the Panasonic AG-AC7p HD video camera and tripod usage. General instruction in video and audio techniques and video formats.