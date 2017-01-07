Upcoming Events and Classes
CTV Studio Camera Class - January 2017 Saturday January 7 2017 2:00PM
Learn how to use CTV's HD Studio cameras. Develop the basic skills necessary to work on studio productions. An introduction to how the CTV studio works for Public Access.Click here for more information
CTV Field Camera Class - January 2017 Sunday January 15 2017 1:00PM
Learn how to use CTV's HD Field cameras. Covers the basics of the operation of the Panasonic AG-AC7p HD video camera and tripod usage. General instruction in video and audio techniques and video formats.Click here for more information
CTV Orientation (January 2017) Wednesday January 18 2017 7:00PM
Learn all about public access! Find out how you can make video using our HD studio or field equipment. Check out our new studio and coworking facility.Click here for more information
